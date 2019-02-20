'Tories have deepened suffering' – Allen
Breakaway MP Heidi Allen: 'Tories have deepened suffering'

MP Heidi Allen has spoken about the reasons why she chose to leave the Conservatives, saying it was returning to becoming the "nasty party".

Speaking at a press conference, along with two fellow MPs who have also quit the party, she criticised the government's "disastrous handling" of Brexit and said it had undone "all the efforts to modernise" the Conservatives.

Earlier PM Theresa May said she was "saddened" by the departures, but her party would "always offer... decent, moderate and patriotic politics".

