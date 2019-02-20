Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breakaway MP Heidi Allen: 'Tories have deepened suffering'
MP Heidi Allen has spoken about the reasons why she chose to leave the Conservatives, saying it was returning to becoming the "nasty party".
Speaking at a press conference, along with two fellow MPs who have also quit the party, she criticised the government's "disastrous handling" of Brexit and said it had undone "all the efforts to modernise" the Conservatives.
Earlier PM Theresa May said she was "saddened" by the departures, but her party would "always offer... decent, moderate and patriotic politics".
-
20 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47309045/breakaway-mp-heidi-allen-tories-have-deepened-sufferingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window