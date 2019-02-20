Media player
Independent Group: Three Tory MPs resign to join group
The three held a press conference, criticising the government for letting the "hard-line anti-EU awkward squad" take over the party.
The PM said she was "saddened", but her party would "always offer... decent, moderate and patriotic politics".
20 Feb 2019
