Three conservatives resign
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Independent Group: Three Tory MPs resign to join group

The three held a press conference, criticising the government for letting the "hard-line anti-EU awkward squad" take over the party.

The PM said she was "saddened", but her party would "always offer... decent, moderate and patriotic politics".

  • 20 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'We have all now resigned'