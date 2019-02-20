On the red carpet at the Brits
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brits 2019: on the red carpet with the stars

The BBC speaks to Dua Lipa, Pink, Anne Marie, Hugh Jackman and more on the red carpet ahead of the 2019 Brit Awards.

  • 20 Feb 2019
Go to next video: IDLES frontman on grief as an inspiration