No-deal Brexit might see Greening quit
Justine Greening has indicated she would leave the Conservative Party if the Government backed a no-deal Brexit.

"I don't think I would be able to stay part of a party that was simply a Brexit party that had crashed us out of the European Union," the former education secretary said.

  • 21 Feb 2019
