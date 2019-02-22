The Independent Group: What we know so far
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Independent Group: The breakdown on the breakaway MPs

So far 11 MPs have resigned from the Labour and Conservative parties and formed the Independent Group.

They say Brexit was the catalyst for this – and that they want a "fresh way of working with no hierarchy."

But who exactly is this new political group? And what do they want?

BBC Political Correspondent Alex Forsyth explains what we know so far – and what we don't.

  • 22 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Why Tory MPs quit party