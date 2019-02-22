Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Independent Group: The breakdown on the breakaway MPs
So far 11 MPs have resigned from the Labour and Conservative parties and formed the Independent Group.
They say Brexit was the catalyst for this – and that they want a "fresh way of working with no hierarchy."
But who exactly is this new political group? And what do they want?
BBC Political Correspondent Alex Forsyth explains what we know so far – and what we don't.
-
22 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47326945/the-independent-group-the-breakdown-on-the-breakaway-mpsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window