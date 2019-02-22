Video

Former Labour MP Ian Austin has told BBC Radio 5 Live that Jeremy Corbyn has allowed "a culture of extremism and intolerance" within the party to “flourish”.

Mr Austin become the ninth MP to quit Labour this week and he told Adrian Chiles that he’s “going to fight and stand up” for what he thinks is right in politics.

Labour expressed "regret" at his departure and said it is "committed to tackling anti-Semitism in all its forms wherever it arises".

