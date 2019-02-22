Media player
Brexit: Can Remainers and Leavers come together?
A Remainer from Glasgow and a Brexiteer from Liverpool visited Westminster to meet MPs, questioning them and giving their views, on the UK's exit from the EU.
The pair meet for a Politics Live film in January as part of panels watching Theresa May's Brexit plan being rejected by a majority of 230.
UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission
22 Feb 2019
