Watson: Corbyn 'will share my horror'
Labour's deputy leader says he has sent Jeremy Corbyn a file on 50 party members who have made anti-Semitic comments that have "not been dealt with adequately".

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Tom Watson also said he wanted to see Mr Corbyn become a successful prime minister, but that change was required to stop people disengaging with the party.

  • 24 Feb 2019
