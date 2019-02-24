Media player
Brexit: Meaningful vote 'will happen by 12 March' - May
Theresa May has said that a meaningful vote on her Brexit deal will not take place this week, but that one will be held by 12 March.
The prime minister added: "We still have it within our grasp to leave the EU with a deal on 29 March"
