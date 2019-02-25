Rutte: 'Wake up and close the Brexit deal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: 'Wake up and close the deal,' says Dutch PM

The Dutch PM has told the UK to "wake up... and close the deal" on Brexit.

Mark Rutte accused the British Parliament of "sleepwalking into a no-deal scenario" and said it was not acceptable.

And he told the BBC that, as one of the UK's best friends in Europe, it was down to his country to tell us the truth.

  • 25 Feb 2019