May: 'All my energy' on 29 March Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May says a Brexit delay "does not resolve" issues.
Theresa May says delaying the UK's exit from the EU would "does not address, does not resolve" the issues.
After meeting EU leaders at a summit in Egypt, the prime minister said it was "within our grasp" to leave with a deal on 29 March.
-
25 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47361342/theresa-may-says-a-brexit-delay-does-not-resolve-issuesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window