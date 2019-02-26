Paternal leave on full pay 'no brainer'
Paternal leave rights equalised to maternity rights

A father explains why he did not regret taking the offer of six months paid paternity leave after the birth of his son.

While only one-in-50 couples use the government's shared parental leave deal, an asset management company has matched maternity and paternity leave rights for its 16,000 staff.

