Brexit: What does Corbyn's announcement mean?
Jeremy Corbyn has told Labour MPs the party will move to back another vote if their own proposed Brexit plan is rejected later this week.
The BBC's Jonathan Blake explains exactly what the announcement means.
25 Feb 2019
