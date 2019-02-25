'We need the people to break Brexit log jam'

Video

Labour's Emily Thornberry says there should be a public vote before the UK leaves the EU either on the terms set out by the PM's deal or in a no deal scenario.

She told the BBC: "What she [Theresa May] wants to do is just get herself into a position whereby she says, 'It's my deal or no deal.'

"We think both of those are disastrous and so we will see what it is at the end of the parliamentary process - whether we are facing no deal or a disastrous Tory Brexit.

"But either should go before the people and we need to have the people to break the log jam."