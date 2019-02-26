PM: Option of 'short extension' to Brexit

Video

Theresa May tells MPs she does not want to extend Article 50 but MPs will get to vote on a "short, limited" delay to Brexit if they reject her deal and a no-deal exit.

Addressing the Commons, the prime minister set out a new timetable with a second meaningful vote to be held by 12 March, and if that is defeated, MPs will be asked if they support leaving the EU without a deal.

She told MPs the UK will only leave the EU with no deal if "there is explicit consent for that outcome."

Live updates in text, video and stills