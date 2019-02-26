Soubry: Shameful moment, nothing has changed

Video

The prime minister said she has been working in the national interests, after a former Tory MP accused her of putting party interest first.

Anna Soubry, a member of the new Independent Group of MPs, said some ministers and senior backbenchers had spoken of resigning after being prepared to break a three-line whip to make sure a no-deal Brexit was taken off the table.

She asked Mrs May to confirm that "nothing has changed, and no deal remains firmly on the table".

Live updates in text, video and stills