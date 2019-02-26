MP wanted first post-Brexit wedding

Media player
Nigel Evans on Sheryll Murray's 'first post-Brexit wedding'
An MP said a colleague getting married on 30 March was hoping to have been in the first post-Brexit wedding.
Nigel Evans said Brexiteers were planning on a double celebration, with a Brexit party, and then celebrating South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray nuptials the day after the UK is set to leave the EU.
Mr Evans was speaking to the BBC's Vicki Young after the prime minister spoke of a possible "short extension" to Brexit, which is due on 29 March.
26 Feb 2019
