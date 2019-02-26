May: He should vote for a deal, simples
Brexit: May mimics TV meerkat's catchphrase

Aleksandr the Meerkat got a surprise mention in the Brexit debate when the prime minister used his catchphrase in a reply to Ian Blackford.

She told the SNP Westminster leader that if he wanted a Brexit deal then he should vote for one, adding the famous line of the TV advert character, "simples", which seemed to amuse some MPs.

  • 26 Feb 2019
