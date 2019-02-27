Brexit: Has anything changed?

Video

Did Theresa May's latest statement rule out a no-deal Brexit, and what might happen next?

The prime minister has said she will put her withdrawal agreement - including any changes she has agreed with the EU - to a meaningful vote by 12 March.

If that fails, MPs will be offered two separate votes, one on whether MPs support a no-deal Brexit and one on whether to request a short extension to the two-year Article 50 negotiation process to delay EU withdrawal beyond 29 March.

Any extension should not go beyond the end of June and "would almost certainly have to be a one-off", she added.

So far, MPs have refused to back Theresa May's plan for how we leave the EU.

So what's at stake now? Our political correspondent Jonathan Blake explains.