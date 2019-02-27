Child funeral fees to be waived 'by summer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: May and Hayes on paying for children's funerals

The prime minster announced that councils will waive fees for children's funerals, with the government paying the costs, by the summer.

She was responding to Conservative MP Sir John Hayes who spoke of his campaign to scrap the costs for grieving parents.

He told the House of Commons: "We cannot mend broken hearts here, but those who have loved and lost deserve better than delay and doubt."

Rolling updates in text, video and stills

  • 27 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Child funeral fund 'would be welcome'