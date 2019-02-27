Child funeral fees to be waived 'by summer'

Media player
PMQs: May and Hayes on paying for children's funerals
The prime minster announced that councils will waive fees for children's funerals, with the government paying the costs, by the summer.
She was responding to Conservative MP Sir John Hayes who spoke of his campaign to scrap the costs for grieving parents.
He told the House of Commons: "We cannot mend broken hearts here, but those who have loved and lost deserve better than delay and doubt."
27 Feb 2019
