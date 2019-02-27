Javid signals support for EU citizens move
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The home secretary appears surprised when told the PM is not supporting a Brexit amendment.

The home secretary appeared surprised when told the prime minister is not supporting a Brexit amendment from a Tory backbencher.

Sajid Javid said there was "nothing" wrong with Alberto Costa's bid to protect the rights of UK citizens in the EU, and vice versa, and said it had government backing.

But the SNP's Stuart McDonald said the prime minster said on Tuesday she was opposed to this move.

  • 27 Feb 2019