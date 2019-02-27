Williamson: 'I'm absolutely determined to clear my name'

Video

Chris Williamson has said he is "absolutely determined" to clear his name after being suspended from the Labour Party.

He said "the last thing" he wanted to do was to upset anybody by his comments at a Momentum meeting in Sheffield and said: "Maybe I could have chosen my words differently."

Mr Williamson added that he was a "dedicated anti-racist campaigner" and he did not want anyone to think he was "minimising the cancer of anti-Semitism".