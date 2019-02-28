'I think greyhound racing should be banned'

Video

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a ban on greyhound racing, saying the sport is out of date, but the government does not support the move.

In a personal film for Politics Live, Kim Ellis of the Forever Hounds Trust said some retired greyhounds are mentally and physically affected by living in kennels, and do not recognise other dog breeds or know what it is like to live in a home.

Greyhound Board of GB reacts to this film, and gives its side on dogs after their working life.