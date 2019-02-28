87% of greyhounds 'go on to have other lives'

Media player
Greyhound Board of Great Britain on dogs after working life
The governing body for licensed greyhound racing has drawn up a commitment which includes seeing fewer dogs being injured and put to sleep, with more of them living in people's homes.
Mark Bird of the Greyhound Board of Great Britain said the 21 regulated tracks have "really high standards of welfare and integrity".
He was responding to a Politics Live film about a petition calling for the sport to be banned.
28 Feb 2019
