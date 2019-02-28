Tory MP 'not come across' Islamophobia in party

Media player
Henry Smith MP on Conservative Party Islamophobia claims
A Conservative MP was asked about claims from former party co-chair Baroness Warsi about Islamophobia in the party.
Henry Smith told Politics Live presenter Andrew Neil and MP Margaret Hodge the scale of it was "quite different" to anti-Semitism in the Labour Party.
28 Feb 2019
