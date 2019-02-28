'Highly dangerous' to ask for Brexit delay
George Eustice: 'Highly dangerous' to ask for Brexit delay

Conservative MP George Eustice has said he quit the government because of the "dangerous development" of "Parliament taking direct control" of Brexit.

The longstanding Brexiteer said it was "highly dangerous" to go to the EU "and beg for an extension" to Article 50 "at the 11th hour".

