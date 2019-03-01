Video

Nick Timothy, who was Theresa May's right-hand man in her first year in office, says he is "sad" about how she has handled the Brexit negotiations, in his first TV interview.

He tells the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg that while he respects Mrs May, she and other ministers are treating Brexit as a "damage limitation exercise" and are "struggling to see any economic upside".

The clip is from forthcoming BBC Two documentary Inside the Brexit Storm.