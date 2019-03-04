Video

An MP says she would not turn down Brexit funds for her constituency, but it will not affect how she votes on a Brexit deal.

Wigan's Lisa Nandy was speaking about Stronger Towns Fund for less well-off towns in England, and was asked by Politics Live presenter Jo Coburn about whether she will vote in favour of the PM's withdrawal agreement, due before MPs in the coming days.

