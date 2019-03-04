Knife crisis requires leadership - Haigh

Video

After the deaths of 17-year-olds in London and Greater Manchester over the weekend, the home secretary is asked what the government is doing about knife crime.

As she listed some of the latest victims, Labour's Louise Haigh said the deaths were a "national tragedy", and raised cuts to police services.

Mr Javid said it was a "huge priority across government", and explained the work of his "serious violence strategy" set up a year ago.