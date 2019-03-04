Video

In a poignant moment in the Commons, Stella Creasy has read out a list of all those who have died in the capital this year from stab wounds.

The Labour MP for Walthamstow said a government task force, consultations and reports into knife crime were not working, and called for an "emergency" response.

In response, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he "really wished there was just one simple answer" and said it required "action across multiple fronts".