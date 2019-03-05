Grayling: 'I'll serve PM as long as she wants me to'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chris Grayling questioned about payout to Eurotunnel

The transport secretary said he won’t be resigning, as he defended the government’s £33m payout to Eurotunnel.

Chris Grayling said the decision on Eurotunnel was made “collectively” by cabinet, as it had to be "ready for all eventualities".

He said: "However regrettable the Eurotunnel court action was, we had to take a decision to protect the interests of the country in the circumstances of a no deal Brexit. And that’s the right thing to do."

Eurotunnel, which operates railway services between the UK and France, says the contracts were handed out in a "secretive" way, and it was not given the chance to compete.

  • 05 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Barrage of criticism for Chris Grayling