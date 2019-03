Video

Former Conservative chairman Baroness Warsi has said she will "not be bullied and hounded out" of the party and it was her job to stop its "re-ukipification".

Criticising the party's handling of Islamophobia claims, the peer said Theresa May "doesn't listen" and she had failed to "acknowledge when there is a problem".

She told the BBC's Norman Smith: "Burying your head in the sand is not going to make problems go away."