Former gamer James Wood: 'I played for 32 hours straight'
Two former gamers and a YouTube gaming vlogger have been sharing their experiences of gaming addiction.
One of the witnesses appearing before a Parliamentary committee said he once gamed for 32 hours straight.
The trio were speaking about how best to curb addiction to gaming and how it can affect young peoples' studies and socialising.
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee is taking evidence on immersive and addictive technologies.
06 Mar 2019
