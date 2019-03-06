Snapchat could take a year to name cyber bully

Video

Conservative MP Chris Philp raised the case of Breck Bednar, a 14-year-old who was raped and murdered, and whose family is being taunted online by someone purporting to be his killer.

He said police have asked Snapchat for data on the messages, but the tech firm is referring them to a treaty with the USA which could mean it would take a year to get the information on the abuser's identity.

Theresa May praised Breck's mother for her campaigning on internet grooming, and said the Ministry of Justice was "urgently looking into this issue".

She added: "We want social media companies to recognise the responsibility they have and to work with law enforcement agencies."

PMQs and political updates in text, video and images