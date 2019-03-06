Brine: 'Clean break' with EU 'utter nonsense'

Video

Conservative MPs who believe leaving the EU without a deal will be fine are talking “utter nonsense", says the public health minister.

Steve Brine described the remaining EU nations as "friends" of the UK, but criticised some of his Tory colleagues.

He told a House of Lords EU sub-committee: "The idea of some sort of clean break, that we would walk away with nothing else to do with each other like a couple with no children, is utter nonsense."