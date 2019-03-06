Fox: No Brexit deal 'hugely sub-optimal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Liam Fox and Matt Western on UK economy and EU deal

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said that leaving the EU without a deal would be "hugely sub-optimal, compared to getting a deal".

But he rejected a description from Labour MP Matt Western who spoke at the Commons International Trade Committee of the UK having a "residual economy for sure" without a deal.

And he dismissed as "hyperbole" suggestions that a no-deal Brexit would deal an "existential" blow to the UK economy.

  • 06 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Brine: 'Clean break' with EU 'utter nonsense'