Fox: No Brexit deal 'hugely sub-optimal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Liam Fox and Matt Western on UK economy and EU deal
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox has said that leaving the EU without a deal would be "hugely sub-optimal, compared to getting a deal".
But he rejected a description from Labour MP Matt Western who spoke at the Commons International Trade Committee of the UK having a "residual economy for sure" without a deal.
And he dismissed as "hyperbole" suggestions that a no-deal Brexit would deal an "existential" blow to the UK economy.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47474088/brexit-liam-fox-and-matt-western-on-uk-economy-and-eu-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window