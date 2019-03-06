Why did Corbyn meet Tory MPs for Brexit talks?
Jeremy Corbyn tells the BBC's Ben Wright why he met a group of Tory MPs to discuss their alternative plan for a Norway-style relationship with the EU.

"I am reaching out to all groups in Parliament to try and prevent a no-deal Brexit which I think would be very damaging," he said after the meeting. "We are looking at all the options."

