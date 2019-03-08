Media player
TV stare-off over Brexit
Tempers rose in the BBC's Politics Live studio over voting in the EU referendum leading to quite a stare-off between author Will Self and Tory MP Mark Francois.
They had been talking about the role of racists and anti-Semites, and viewers watched their body language after presenter Jo Coburn moved on to talk to other guests.
