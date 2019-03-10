Media player
Jeremy Hunt: Brexit failure 'devastating' for Tories
The consequences of failing to deliver Brexit would be "devastating", Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said.
Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, he said "we are in very perilous waters" and the Conservative party would be blamed if the UK did not leave the EU.
Theresa May's latest deal for leaving the EU will be voted on by MPs on Tuesday.
