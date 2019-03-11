Dewberry to Mason: You've been deeply rude to me

Video

Talking about divided politics, Michelle Dewberry accused Paul Mason of being rude to her when they appeared in a Politics Live debate.

After the businesswoman recounted the "bullying and deeply unpleasant" 2017 election campaign, where she was an independent candidate, the journalist challenged her to "produce the evidence" about his fellow Momentum and Corbyn supporters.

Several minutes later, Ms Dewberry then told viewers that Mr Mason was "deeply rude" and laughing at her in an off-camera conversation, but he disputed her account of the conversation.

