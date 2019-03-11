Sleaford Mods: Brexit word 'makes me shiver'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sleaford Mods on Brexit, austerity and political disillusionment

The punk duo Sleaford Mods talk about Brexit, austerity and modern disillusionment with politics.

The Nottingham-based band spoke to Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka about mixing politics and music, and she challenged them to name a politician they like.

UK viewers can watch the full programme for 30 days from transmission

  • 11 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Musical politics - from Stormzy to Astley