Sleaford Mods: Brexit word 'makes me shiver'

Sleaford Mods on Brexit, austerity and political disillusionment
The punk duo Sleaford Mods talk about Brexit, austerity and modern disillusionment with politics.
The Nottingham-based band spoke to Politics Live reporter Elizabeth Glinka about mixing politics and music, and she challenged them to name a politician they like.
11 Mar 2019
