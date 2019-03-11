Corbyn: This is a government in chaos

Media player
Brexit: Corbyn asks for PM's withdrawal agreement update
Jeremy Corbyn appeared annoyed that his urgent question to the prime minister about progress in Brexit talks was not answered by Theresa May, but by Brexit Minister Robin Walker.
Mr Walker said negotiations were "at a critical stage" and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay would make a statement later on Monday.
And he confirmed Tuesday's planned meaningful vote would take place.
Accusing the government of "dither" and "delay", Mr Corbyn said it was "time for answers".
11 Mar 2019
