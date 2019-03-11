Javid on UK nationals who go to Syria

Video

More than 900 people have left the UK to fight in Iraq and Syria, but the government has made it clear that no British nationals should head to Syria, the home secretary has said.

Sajid Javid said he would not "shy away from using those powers at my disposal to protect this country".

He was asked by shadow home secretary Diane Abbott for a statement on Shamima Begum, who left London as a 15-year-old to join the Islamic State group, and her third baby who died last week.

The home secretary has been criticised for refusing to allow Ms Begum to return to the UK with her child.