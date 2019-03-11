Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Vote for 'improved deal' or face 'political crisis'
The Cabinet Office minister says the prime minister has secured "legally binding" changes to her Brexit deal.
In a statement, David Lidington told the House of Commons: "There will be a fundamental choice: To vote for the improved deal or to plunge this country into a political crisis."
Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has questioned whether any changes have been made to the withdrawal agreement.
- Read more: 'Legally binding' changes to EU deal agreed
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-47532015/brexit-vote-for-improved-deal-or-face-political-crisisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window