Brexit amendment: Changes or compromise?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Has May agreed changes or compromises?
Prime Minister Theresa May says she has secured "legally-binding changes" to allay concerns over the Irish border backstop but what's the view from Strasbourg?
The BBC's Adam Fleming reports.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window