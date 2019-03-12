Michael Gove uses Manchester United analogy for tonight's Brexit vote
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Michael Gove uses Manchester United analogy for crucial Brexit vote

Environment Secretary Michael Gove used a sports analogy to say Theresa May could win the crucial Brexit vote in Parliament tonight.

Referring to Manchester United's unexpected 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain last week, he told the Today programme: "Don't preempt the judgement of the House of Commons... before Manchester United played PSG, at that point you could've said they hadn't actually won, but they did."

  • 12 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Brexit amendment: Changes or compromise?