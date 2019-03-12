Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove uses Manchester United analogy for crucial Brexit vote
Environment Secretary Michael Gove used a sports analogy to say Theresa May could win the crucial Brexit vote in Parliament tonight.
Referring to Manchester United's unexpected 2-0 win over Paris Saint Germain last week, he told the Today programme: "Don't preempt the judgement of the House of Commons... before Manchester United played PSG, at that point you could've said they hadn't actually won, but they did."
12 Mar 2019
