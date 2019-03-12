PM: 'You should hear Jean-Claude Juncker's voice'
Theresa May's Brexit update after EU talks in Strasbourg

Theresa May struggled with her voice as she gave a statement to MPs on the outcome of her latest Brexit negotiations.

Opening the debate on her deal, she joked that MPs "should hear Jean-Claude Juncker's voice as a result of our conversation", before moving on to explain what had happened since her deal was voted down eight weeks ago.

MPs will vote on her "improved Brexit deal" on Tuesday evening.

  • 12 Mar 2019
