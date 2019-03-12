Corbyn: Not one single word has changed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May's EU negotiations

Quoting the prime minister, the Labour leader said "nothing has changed" in the Brexit deal that MPs will vote on later.

Jeremy Corbyn said the withdrawal agreement and political declaration were both "unchanged".

But he was challenged on his party's Brexit stance by Theresa May.

Political updates in text, video and images

  • 12 Mar 2019
Go to next video: May: You should hear Juncker's voice