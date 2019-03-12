MPs reject PM's Brexit deal by 149 votes
Brexit: MPs reject Theresa May's plan by 149 votes

MPs vote by 391 to 242 against Theresa May's Brexit plan.

The majority of 149 was down on the 230 MPs who voted against the deal in January.

  • 12 Mar 2019
