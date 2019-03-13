Corbyn: Extending Article 50 is 'now inevitable'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Corbyn: Extending Article 50 is 'now inevitable'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says MPs have ruled-out both a no-deal Brexit and the prime minister's deal.

He says extending Article 50 is now inevitable.

"Let us find a solution to deal with the crisis facing this country and the deep concerns it faces," he says.

  • 13 Mar 2019
Go to next video: MPs narrowly rule out no-deal Brexit